Comedian Richard Herring has raised more than £30,000 for Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Northwood, following successful treatment for testicular cancer.

Richard, a champion of Channel 4 game show Taskmaster, had one of his testicles removed in February after discovering a lump doctors later confirmed as cancerous.

Richard says the cancer had not spread, but he underwent precautionary chemotherapy to reduce the chance of the cancer returning from one-in-four to one-in-20.

He has now fulfilled a promise to raise funds for the two hospitals where he received treatment, raising £30,422 so far for the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity.

"The charity funds the purchase of new specialist equipment, extra staff training, research and projects to enhance patient experience," Richard explained, and the money will be split between the two hospitals.

Richard ran the Hertfordshire Half Marathon at Knebworth House earlier this month to raise the much-needed funds.

The 54-year-old revealed ahead of the race that he had received a pledge to match any donations made on the day – helping him pass the £30,000 mark for his fundraising efforts.

Richard said: “I never imagined when I was having the surgery that I’d be running a half marathon just nine months later and that I’d do it in under two hours!

“I did this to thank all the NHS staff who helped to save me. I’m also grateful for the matched funding that doubled the donations on race day.”

Eloise Huddleston , director of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, said: “Everyone at our hospitals would like to say congratulations and huge thanks to Richard for not only running the half marathon, which has a very challenging route, but also for raising this incredible amount of money for our hospitals.

“Richard is a great comedian and also a very kind and thoughtful person to do this. His brilliant fundraising will ensure our wonderful NHS teams continue to give exceptional care to patients who face similar situations to his. We are all extremely grateful.”

You can still sponsor Richard at justgiving.com/fundraising/monoball