North Hertfordshire College tutor honoured at industry awards
A highly regarded North Hertfordshire College catering and hospitality tutor has picked up a top gong from year's TES FE Awards.
Anthony Gascoigne was announced as Teacher of the Year 2021 at the FE sector annual award ceremony.
The tutor, who has taught at NHC since 2013, was acknowledged for his industry knowhow and his personal contacts both locally and nationally which he uses to support students to have the confidence to expand their career horizons.
North Hertfordshire College’s Principal Kit Davies said: “We are beyond proud of Anthony for winning this prestigious award. He is genuinely a magnificent teacher, highly regarded and respected by his students and his industry contacts and a real asset to our college.”
Anthony said of his award: “I feel deeply humbled to have received this award. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for my students who have an amazing amount of energy and enthusiasm - constantly making my teaching experience so enjoyable. To mentor and shape the minds of our young chefs is an honour and a privilege.
"Thanks to the TES award judges, North Hertfordshire College and everyone who believes in my passion for teaching.”
