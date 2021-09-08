Completion of regeneration space 'heralds the start of a new era'

Published: 9:51 AM September 8, 2021

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor and Stevenage Mayor Sandra Barr at the opening of Co-Space in Stevenage - Credit: Co-Space

Co-Space has unveiled the transformation of one of Stevenage’s oldest and most central town buildings as part of Stevenage’s regeneration.

At the grand unveiling on September 3, co-founders William Stokes and Alistair Thomas were joined by key members of the community to open the space at 25 Town Square, with speeches made by SBC leader Sharon Taylor and Mark Bretton, chair of Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Lionel Wallace with Co-Space founder Alistair Thomas, Adrian Hawkins, chairman of Stevenage Regeneration Board, chairman of Hertfordshire LEP Mark Bretton, leader of Stevenage Borough Council Sharon Taylor, Mayor of Stevenage Sandra Barr, William Stokes, Co-Space founder, Hertfordshire County Council leader Richard Roberts, and councillors John Gardner and Richard Henry - Credit: Co-Space

The space encompasses over 15,000 square foot of design-led space, featuring private office space and spacious meeting rooms. It also boasts a 65-person event space and Stevenage’s largest roof terrace, as well as the untouched feature walls that date back to the original brickwork in 1957.

Co-Space founders William Stokes and Alistair Thomas - Credit: Co-Space

William said: “We’re excited to create Stevenage’s first design-led flexible workspace right in the heart of the town square and contribute towards the wider regeneration of the area.

"We set out to help support the drive towards turning Stevenage into the go to place to not only start a business, but to grow it into an SME and beyond.

You may also want to watch:

"We’re grateful for all the support from the local council, the LEP, and the local business groups in helping to bring this vision to life.”

Break-out space in the new Co-Space venue in the centre of Stevenage - Credit: Co-Space

Speaking from the new balcony of the North Block, Sharon Taylor said: "This celebration heralds the start of a new era. The events of the last 18 months have changed the way we live our lives forever.

"This amazing transformation has happened despite the challenges of the pandemic and is testament to the hard work and commitment of a dedicated team of people. I would like to thank everyone who has worked so hard to achieve what we see here today."

The roof terrace at the new Co-Space in Stevenage - Credit: Co-Space

Adrian Hawkins, independent chairman of Stevenage Development Board, said: “This is a tremendous time of celebration for Stevenage, building on its legacy of innovation and showing a way forward for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"The 'hub and spoke' model of working, where businesses, both large and small, can allow employees and owners to work near home 1 to 3 days a week while travelling to a central hub for the rest of the week, is increasingly being seen as the way that people will want to work."