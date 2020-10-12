Can you help nominate Stevenage’s ‘Neighbour of the Year’?

Stevenage residents are being encouraged to nominate their 'Neighbour of the Year'. Picture: Sarah Walton Archant

The search is on to find Stevenage’s best neighbour, and members of the public are encouraged to nominate their ‘Neighbour of the Year’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents in the town are encouraged to get involved in an annual competition that aims to crown the UK’s neighbour of the year.

With just two weeks left to put someone forward for the award, Stevenage’s locals are encouraged to act fast.

The ‘Neighbour of the Year’ competition is run in partnership with the shop Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch.

Those involved in the judging say that the lockdown period has inspired an unprecented amount of nominations, with 50 per cent more people nominating their neighbours than this time last year.

Ellis German, a Co-op insurance executive, said: “We’ve had an overwhelming response so far, with entries illustrating the great ways neighbours across the country have stepped up to help others in their time of need this year.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re looking forward to seeing even more entries over the next two weeks, especially for our new Young Neighbour of the Year category.”

This year sees the introduction of a new award to crown someone Co-op’s Young Neighbour of the Year. The new category will celebrate someone up to the age of 21 who has gone a step further for their community and brought people, young and old, together.

A panel of judges from Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch will crown the UK’s ‘Neighbour of the Year’ and the inaugural Young Neighbour of the Year winner in November. There will also be regional prizes up for grabs.

To help discover the nation’s best neighbours, Co-op members have created a criteria for what makes a good neighbour in 2020, resulting in four traits which entries for ‘Neighbour of the Year’ will be judged on.

These include: Looking out for your neighbour, being sociable and friendly with others, being practically helpful and always showing their kindness, respect and caring nature.

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch Network, said: “This year we’ve needed our neighbours more than ever before so it’s important that we celebrate the ordinary people who make our nation great. The kind, everyday deeds of neighbours help create safe, secure and happy neighbourhoods where people, families and communities thrive.”

Click here to nominate your neighbour.