Police release more details a week after ‘unidentified’ body found in Stevenage

The body of a man who was found in Stevenage last week remains unidentified, with police now releasing more information in the hopes that someone will be able to recognise him.

Police have released these images of clothing in the hope they can help identify the man who was discovered in Bray Drive, Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police Police have released these images of clothing in the hope they can help identify the man who was discovered in Bray Drive, Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police

Despite “extensive” enquiries, the man remains unidentified after being discovered in the undergrowth of Bray Drive, Stevenage last Tuesday.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious but unexplained, as forensic tests remain inconclusive.

DS Ben Dixon, from the Stevenage Local Crime Unit, said: “This is a very sad case because one week on, we still do not know who this man is, or what his story was.

“We believe his body may have been in the undergrowth for a considerable period of time and our main priority is to trace this man’s family so they can lay him to rest.

“We estimate he was aged between 30 and 40, was of slim build and had facial hair. He was found wearing a beanie hat, grey chequred jacket, navy blue and pink striped jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.

“We have now released images of clothing similar to that found to see if anyone recognises them, as some items are quite distinctive.”

You can email DS Dixon at ben.dixon@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.