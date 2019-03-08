Advanced search

Closure order on Hitchin flat extended after reduction in anti-social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 15:10 02 May 2019

A closure order on a Hitchin flat has been extended after a reduction in anti-social behaviour. Picture: Archant

Archant

A closure order on a flat in Hitchin has today been extended after a reduction in anti-social behaviour.

The property in Radcliffe Road was originally closed on Friday, February 8, under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 – banning anyone from entering for three months.

An extension to that order was granted at Stevenage Magistrates' Court today, after a reduction in drug dealing, drug use and people causing a disturbance in and around the property.

Community Safety Sergeant Simon Mullan said: “Since we have closed this address we have seen a dramatic reduction in the amount of anti-social behaviour in Radcliffe Road.

“People have a right to feel safe in their own homes, which is why we have sought this extension while we work with partners to find a permanent solution.”

“The original closure order was sought following numerous complaints from local residents who were affected by the behaviour of the occupant and his associates.

“Having spoken to residents we know that their quality of life has significantly improved since the property has been closed.”

