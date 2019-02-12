Closure order granted for Hitchin property after anti-social behaviour complaints

A closure order has been secured on a Hitchin property after complaints about anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity.

The order for a property in Radcliffe Road was granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

It was secured by the North Herts Safer Neighbourhood Team, Settle Group and Aldwych Housing Association.

Should any unauthorised person enter the property in the next three months they will be arrested, which could lead to a fine of up to £5,000, a prison sentence, or both.

Police had been investigating the property following complaints by residents about reported anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity.

Anti-social behaviour officer Jeanette Dallimore said: “The closure order was sought following numerous complaints from local residents who were affected by the behaviour of the occupant and his associates.

“Officers were called to address on numerous occasions following reports of drug dealing and other associated behaviour.

“I hope this has reassured the community that we take reports like this very seriously and along with our partners, have worked extremely hard to gather evidence to support the closure order application.

“We will use every available tactic to tackle anti-social behaviour and I would continue to urge members of the community to report any behaviour of this nature to the police.”

Anyone who wants to report anti-social behaviour can call Herts police on 101 or herts.police.uk/report.