Closure order for Stevenage flat after drug dealing complaints

A closure order has been granted for a flat in Stevenage after complaints from residents about drug-related anti-social behaviour.

The order on a property in Monument Court in Woolners Way was granted at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday, under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Police received complaints from residents about people using the flat and some communal areas for drug dealing, drug use and causing disturbances.

Sergeant Simon Mullan – who is involved in the Stevenage Community Safety Partnership, a multi-agency partnership working together to keep Stevenage safe – said: “Prior to securing the closure order we had received a large number of complaints relating to the activity of the occupants.

“We have worked closely with residents and the property management company to try to solve the problem, made more complex by virtue of the fact that the flat was occupied by the owner, as opposed to a tenant.

“By taking this action to fully close the address, we hope to provide residents of Monument Court with some respite from the on-going issues.

“We take reports like this very seriously and along with our partner agencies, have worked extremely hard to gather evidence to support the application.

“This is often a long process so I would like to reassure residents that just because action is not taken immediately, please do not think we are not tackling the problem.

“I would continue to urge members of the community to report any anti-social behaviour of this nature to the police.”

The closure order bans anyone from entering the property for three months.

Should an unauthorised person enter the flat, they will be arrested, which could lead to prison time, a fine of up to £5,000 or both.

Anyone with information that could assist police can call them on 101, or via herts.police.uk/Report.