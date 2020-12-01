Advanced search

Tier Two restrictions are right for Hertfordshire, says county council chief

PUBLISHED: 08:33 02 December 2020

Herts County Council's leader, Cllr David Williams says Tier Two is the

Herts County Council's leader, Cllr David Williams says Tier Two is the "right place" for Hertfordshire. Picture: Ronald Zak

Tier Two restrictions are “the right place” for Hertfordshire despite a fall in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, according to the leader of the county council.

Figures from the middle of last month show that the weekly rate of infection in Hertfordshire (per 100,000 population) was running at 172 – and was on the rise.

But by November 21, just a week later, that figure had fallen to 136.

The “significant decline” may have prompted some hopes that the county would emerge from lockdown into a ‘tier’ with looser restrictions.

But at a media briefing on Friday, November 27, leader of the county council Cllr David Williams said Tier Two was “the right place” for Hertfordshire.

He added it was “unlikely” the county would move into a lower tier before Christmas – and that the county may be in Tier Two for a while.

He said the “significant decline” in cases over the seven-day period had been “really positive” and “a great achievement on the part of Hertfordshire residents”.

And he said the way Hertfordshire had performed in lockdown period bode well for the county going forward.

But despite the decrease in the infection rate, he said the government had “no alternative” than to put Hertfordshire into Tier 2.

You may also want to watch:

“There is a fine line here – and if we are being realistic Tier Two is the right place for us to be at the moment,” Cllr Williams said.

“Tier Two is going to be quite challenging for a number of our residents and businesses – particularly in the hospitality sector.”

However he did say he had anticipated “a more detailed dialogue with government” before the decision was made.

During the briefing, director of public health Jim McManus pointed to the impact the current wave of COVID-19 cases was having on the NHS.

He reported that 179 patients are being treated for the virus in hospitals in Hertfordshire and West Essex – with new admissions at a rate of 11 a day.

And Mr McManus warned: “There is an assumption that this hasn’t impacted, because we are not seeing people in hospital and people dying – but hospitals are experiencing some pressure.”

However he also reported that more people were surviving the virus – and fewer people were in intensive care.

According to the data presented – as of November 26 – the incidence rates across the county were: Broxbourne 210.6; Dacorum 130.9; East Herts 155.3; Hertsmere 147.8; North Herts 104.3; St Albans 117.4; Stevenage 120.8; Three Rivers 148.3; Watford 169.5; Welwyn Hatfield 139.3.

Despite the differences in infection rates, Cllr Williams said it was “unlikely” different tiers would ever be applied to different district and boroughs within the county.

“People move across the county east to west and north to south. I don’t imagine there would be a case for taking a different view in any one of our districts or boroughs.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

‘Tis the season to be careful for festive shoppers

Jim McManus, Hertfordshire's director of public health, is urging people to shop safely in the run up to Christmas.

Baldock’s virtual Christmas light switch-on and fayre: all the details

The Baldock Christmas Fayre committee have created a virtual event for 2020. Picture: Tara Geere

‘I have never run so fast in my life’ - Herts teen tells of horrific drugs gang ordeal

A young woman from Hertfordshire has detailed how she became involved with a drug-dealer, and how she escaped his clutches. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tier Two restrictions are right for Hertfordshire, says county council chief

Herts County Council's leader, Cllr David Williams says Tier Two is the

Fans to return to Stevenage starting with home game against Southend United

Stevenage are set to welcome fans back to the Lamex Stadium on Saturday for the visit of Southend United. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO