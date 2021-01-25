Herts County Council secures £15 million funding for climate change fight

Published: 12:00 PM January 25, 2021

Herts County Council has secured £15m in funding to help fight against climate change. - Credit: Pexels

To help fight the county's climate change emergency, Herts County Council has successfully secured £15m of funding from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, managed by Salix Finance.

The scheme enables organisations to tackle climate change by delivering energy efficiency schemes and heating decarbonisation plans - meaning the council is able to deliver sustainability projects in its schools, fire stations, libraries and offices.

Some of the projects planned include the installation of an air source heat pump at County Hall, new solar panels for 23 fire stations and maximising green energy consumption.

In its Sustainable Hertfordshire Strategy, the county council committed to be a carbon neutral organisation by 2030.

Teresa Heritage, HCC's deputy leader said: “This is fantastic news and another positive step for us in achieving our countywide sustainability goals.

“Research has shown that buildings and transport are the highest emitters of carbon in our county. This funding will go a long way in helping us to achieve our goal of being carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030.”