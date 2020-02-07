New council strategy approved to tackle climate change in North Hertfordshire

New plans to tackle climate change in North Herts - which could see single-use plastics abolished and new electric vehicle charging points installed in car parks - were agreed by NHDC councillors at a cabinet meeting last week.

This new strategy builds upon the passing of a climate emergency motion by the council last May, where NHDC pledged to do everything within its power to achieve net zero carbon emissions in the district by 2030.

The council has already agreed to reduce its carbon footprint by purchasing energy from renewable sources, considering the use of low-emission vehicles for future use and minimising waste from council activities.

They have also committed to installing electric vehicle charging points in council-owned car parks, holding more frequent recycling events and increasing awareness of how to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic waste in communities.

The council's partner organisations have also indicated their support, with plans to remove single-use plastics from the leisure centres and swimming pools, and co-operating with cycling groups to promote this carbon-friendly mode of transport.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC's executive member for environment said: "Last May, the Council declared a climate emergency as part of its commitment to play a key part in the fight against climate change.

"Our new climate change strategy sets out plans that will have a positive effect on our local environment and contribute towards reducing climate change and its impact worldwide.

"The council can't do this alone, so we need the continued help of residents, community groups and businesses to put these proposals into action and tackle the climate crisis we are facing in North Herts."

Several new schemes have been set into motion by North Herts District Council since the passing of the climate emergency motion last year.

These include: Subsidised licensing fees for hackney carriages and private hire vehicles that use clean fuel, approval of a council motion that supports the Government's Local Electricity Bill, converting the floodlighting on Norton Common, Letchworth to LED lighting and launching the 'Plastic Free North Herts Campaign'.