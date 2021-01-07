Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
'Clap for Heroes' set to start this evening under latest lockdown

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:03 PM January 7, 2021   
Knebworth House illuminated in blue as part of #ClapForTheNHS. Picture: Rob Ryder

Knebworth House illuminated in blue as part of #ClapForTheNHS last year. - Credit: Rob Ryder

With the UK once again under lockdown due to the rapid spread of a new variant of COVID-19, 'Clap for Carers' is continuing under the new name 'Clap for Heroes'.

In spring last year, people across the country gathered on their doorsteps at 8pm each Thursday night to applaud NHS key workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

Founder Annemarie Plas tweeted yesterday - in a tweet which has since been deleted - that the 'Clap for Heroes' would include "teachers, home-schooling parents and those who shield", as well as anyone else helping others.

Last year, Knebworth House lit up in blue in support of the NHS, while families came out in droves clapping and cheering for our carers. Some even took to blasting music at 8pm every Thursday. 

If you are taking part in the 'Clap for Heroes' tonight, please send pictures and videos to news@thecomet.net for a chance to be featured in the Comet.

