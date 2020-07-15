New out of hours explainer for Citizens Advice clients in Stevenage

Citizens Advice Stevenage has launched a new weekly, out of hours telephone service that forms part of a five week pilot service for those who use the charity.

Every Wednesday from today, residents can call Citizens Advice Stevenage from 5pm to 8pm to help people understand the ‘out of hours’ advice.

This new service, provided by the charity’s Adviceline, can be reached by calling 03444 111 444.

Charlotte Blizzard Welch, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Stevenage said: “Citizens Advice is here to give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward in these difficult times.

“We know our community is facing new and uncertain issues every day and we are still here to help residents.

“I am delighted to see the launch of this pilot, in line with our Business Strategy. Ensuring we are accessible for everyone in Stevenage is really important to us and this marks the start of many pieces of work which will explore how residents can get the most out of their Citizens Advice.”