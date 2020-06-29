Citizens Advice offers help after rise in coronavirus-based scams

Citizens Advice Hertfordshire has shared handy tips on how to avoid being scammed, as data reveals one in four people in our region have been targeted by fraudsters since lockdown.

The county–wide charity found that, in addition to a quarter of people becoming scam targets, high percentages of people in the East of England are worried about someone they know being scammed (69 per cent) and general concerns about coronavirus scams (97 per cent).

Citizens Advice Hertfordshire are encouraging people to talk about their experiences and look out for others they think could be at risk.

Citizens advice leaders across Hertfordshire have come together and said: “Our data shows that the last few months have been very difficult for a lot of people across Hertfordshire. To make matters worse we’ve seen appalling evidence of opportunistic scammers taking advantage of people’s worries and concerns.

“It’s really important we all do our bit and report anything that looks like it’s too good to be true, when we see it.

“By learning how scammers operate, and helping each other understand what to look out for, we can work together to stop fraudsters in their tracks.“

The charity has shared the following tips to help protect people from being scammed:

• Look into installing a call blocker to combat telephone scams.

• Contact your bank immediately if you spot any suspicious activity on your bank account.

• Report the scam to Citizens Advice, Trading Standards and Action Fraud (0300 123 2040)

• Never send money to someone you have never met.

•Be suspicious if you are contacted out of the blue, even if it’s a name you recognise.

The data, from Opinium Research and Populus Data Solutions, was compiled after more than 2,000 people completed online surveys and fieldwork last month.