Citizens Advice Stevenage thanks volunteers for dedication throughout COVID-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 13:31 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 04 June 2020

Citizens Advice Stevenage has thanked all its volunteers as part of Volunteers Week. Picture: Archant

Citizens Advice Stevenage has publicly thanked its volunteers for their support and dedication to helping those in Stevenage and North Herts throughout the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

As part of Volunteers’ Week, which runs from Monday June, 1 to Sunday June, 7, Citizens Advice Stevenage has been thanking its volunteers for their contribution, not only during these exceptional times but throughout the year.

The team has had to adapt and quickly rallied to ensure they could continue to help those in need over the phone or via webchat. In total, 56 volunteers at the charity offer more than 200 hours of their time each week.

Heidi, volunteer adviser at Citizens Advice Stevenage said: “I joined Citizens Advice as a volunteer advisor about 5 years ago after a career in teaching. I’ve learnt so much since volunteering – the training was, and continues to be, very thorough.

“Since our Stevenage office closed at the end of March, I’ve been working from home, helping clients over the phone and providing email advice, in complete confidentiality, just as always.

“It’s been a big learning curve adapting to these new conditions but we’ve all risen to the challenge. It continues to be a privilege for me to work for an organisation that offers so much to so many people who need help.”

Charlotte Blizzard-Welch, chief officer at Citizens Advice Stevenage said: “Throughout the year our wonderful volunteers contribute their time and energy to make a huge difference to people’s lives and help keep our vital service running. “I would also like to extend thanks to seven new volunteers who have joined us during the current health pandemic, when the need for specialist advice is more valuable than ever.

“Whether they have been able to continue in their role recently, or have paused their volunteering, their support throughout the year has been truly invaluable. I cannot thank them enough for their continued dedication. We really couldn’t do it without them.”

In the last year, Citizens Advice Stevenage has helped 9,102 people with 31,813 of problems, such as debt, housing, benefit and employment issues.

If you’re interested in finding out more about volunteering with Citizens Advice Stevenage, get in touch on 01438 344238 and leave a message for Stacey or visit our website stevenagecab.org.uk/joinus

