Citizens Advice to continue serving the people of Stevenage during COVID-19 outbreak

PUBLISHED: 10:50 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 25 March 2020

Charlotte Blizzard-Welch, chief executive of Citizens Advice Stevenage, has reassured residents that the charity will continue to help them. Picture Stevenage CA

Citizens Advice Stevenage has announced the new drastic measures it will be taking to ensure it can continue to operate during the coronavirus crisis.

In order to continue helping Stevenage residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all face to face advice services have been suspended and replaced by telephone appointments where possible.

People are being advised that they can still use email, online chat service and the standard telephone lines to contact the independent charity, but that waiting times may be longer than usual.

Charlotte Blizzard Welch, chief officer of Citizens Advice Stevenage, said: “We are committed providing our service to the residents of Stevenage during this period of uncertainty, and we feel that in order to do this we need to make a change to our delivery model to try to ensure stability of our workforce.

“Our team are incredible and want to do all they can to support people at such a critical time, following the Government Guidelines. We are a volunteer led organisation and I am so proud of our team in their dedication to our community.”

