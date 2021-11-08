This week, CANH is taking part in Talk Money Week, an annual awareness campaign coordinated by the Money and Pensions Service to encourage everyone to open up about their money and pensions.

Christine Low, Letchworth Financial Health Community Engagement Officer from CANH - Credit: Citizen Advice North Herts

Talk Money Week aims to reduce the stigma around money by encouraging conversations among families, friends, neighbours, customers, colleagues and communities.

Talking openly about money can have a huge impact on tackling money worries, and is important for our overall health and relationships. The impact of COVID-19 has made it more important than ever to start conversations about money to look after our financial wellbeing.

Throughout the week there will be activity across the country to get more people talking about personal finance issues, and engaging with topics such as saving regularly, planning for retirement, dealing with debt, and teaching children and young people about managing money.

As part of the week, CANH will be running three informal “Money Matters” drop-in sessions at 17 Eastcheap, Letchworth Garden City, SG6 3DA - on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between 10:30am and 1:30pm.

Advisers will be available to talk about money related issues, and share information about the Letchworth financial health project, which aims to improve the financial wellbeing of our local community.

Christine Low, Letchworth financial health community engagement officer from CANH, said: “We really hope people will drop in and 'Talk Money' with us this week.

"We think people will be pleasantly surprised to learn about what is on offer locally in terms of individual help and support and community workshops (both face to face and online) to help people with issues such as budgeting, maximising income, energy saving, borrowing, banking, saving, comparing best buys and debt management.”

For more information on Talk Money Week visit www.maps.org.uk/talk-money-week/ To contact CANH visit northhertscab.org.uk or call 0800 144 88 48

Talk Money Week is an annual public awareness campaign, run by the Money and Pensions Service, to get the nation having conversations about money.

Talk Money Week will take place from November 8 to 12, 2021.