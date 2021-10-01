Published: 4:03 PM October 1, 2021 Updated: 4:22 PM October 1, 2021

Citizens Advice North Herts is calling on people to take part in a fundraising walk to help support their vital work.

This week Citizens Advice North Hertfordshire is asking for your support.

On October 17 we are holding our first ever fundraising walk.

Our staff, volunteers and friends will be walking either 17 or eight miles between Letchworth, Redhill and Royston to raise money for and awareness of our services.

This walk is in association with the Helping Herts campaign which is a county-wide fundraising effort to raise money for Citizens Advice offices and hospices across the county.

Every penny raised from our walk will directly impact people in the North Herts community, helping them access expert advice in times of need.

Why is Citizens Advice North Hertfordshire fundraising?

We are an independent local charity. Many of our dedicated and expert staff are volunteers and we increasingly need to fundraise to keep services going.

Our services are free for everyone in our community and our support is a lifeline to many who find themselves in difficult situations and hardship through no fault of their own.

Covid-19 has led to an increase in demand for our services which we are struggling to meet. More people are coming to us who are facing hardship, job losses, relationship breakdowns, and housing difficulties. Problems are more complicated than prior to the pandemic.

We provide an effective high quality service. Last year we supported over 5000 people with over 11,000 issues and achieved £1.6 million in financial outcomes for our clients.

Our data shows that our advice improves people’s financial situation and leads to improved mental health and wellbeing, more secure housing and employment, and leads to people being better able to cope with day to day life.

How can I help?

You can support us by donating here: https://www.helpingherts.com/campaigns?id=CitizensAdviceNorthHertsWalk where you can also find out more about the Helping Herts campaign.

If you’re a local business and would like to advertise on our route card then please contact communications@nhdcab.org.uk.

If you have some time to give and would like to find out more about our work and how you can volunteer for us you can visit www.northhertscab.org.uk.



