Citizens Advice North Herts still here for those in need of support

Rosie Waters, chief executive at Citizens Advice North Herts, has been working from home. Picture: CANH Archant

Citizens Advice North Herts is reminding residents that it is still helping those who need support to access it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Like many other businesses across the country, CANH was forced to close its offices in Letchworth, Hitchin and Royston and began their working from home operation in mid–March.

Now, the charity is offering its digital expertise if you need support with IT or want to gain confidence when online – Perhaps it could help you work from home!

Rosie Waters, CANH’s chief executive, said: “Our volunteers have been amazing! Most of them had never worked from home before and they have worked tirelessly to respond to the fast change in working practices and to cope with new technology.

You may also want to watch:

“They have continued to support local residents in a time of increased demand. I am really proud of each and every one of them.”

The charity is now offering their advice via telephone call backs, email, webchat and AdviceLine. Support is available in areas such as benefits, debt, housing and employment.

Basic IT and internet support is also offered to clients who need it.

Catherine Bennett, communications manager, said: “Most of our clients have been able to ‘find us’ and know how to access our support and advice but we know there are some who may be missing out – perhaps because they are not confident online.

“If anyone out there is struggling and needs support such as help setting up an email account to apply for benefits, setting up a bank account or even support to access their bank online then we can help you.”

Contact CANH on 01462 689801 and leave a message or via email at northhertscab.org.uk. The AdviceLine number is 03444 111 444 Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.