Citizen Advice Stevenage braced for busiest day for debt queries

Citizens Advice Stevenage is braced for the busiest time of the year for debt advice, as the last few days of January are the charities busiest.

Analysis of national data over a 12-month period reveals that on a single day - January 29, 2019 - Citizens Advice offices helped 2,776 people. This is 24 per cent above the daily average.

In 2017 and 2018, the busiest day for debt advice fell on January 31, with 2,762 and 2,775 clients seeking help respectively.

This means over the past three years one person sought help from Citizens Advice every 10 seconds on their busiest days for debt advice.

Charlotte Blizzard-Welch, chief officer of Citizens Advice Stevenage, said: "There is a surge in demand for our debt advice towards the second half of January.

"We know that dealing with debt can be hugely stressful and that Christmas is often an additional burden for anyone already in financial difficulty."

For information and advice, contact Citizens Advice Stevenage on 03444 111 444..