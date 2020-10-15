Popular circus returning to Hitchin this weekend

A popular circus is set to return to a Hitchin park this week for its fifth visit, with COVID-19 secure measures in place.

After a difficult year, with their new tour being cancelled in March and a protest in Westminster during the summer, Circus Wonderland is back.

Although the company’s 2020 visit nearly did not take place, Circus Wonderland will be returning to Butts Close in the town from today until Sunday, October 18.

While the government had given us permission to open, many local authorities were still reluctant to host events, and Hitchin was one of several sites that were cancelled.

But Circus Wonderland’s director Paul Carpenter argued that it was unfair to let other business operate in the town but not the circus, and after lengthy negotiations was eventually given permission to appear in the town.

Paul added: “Our show has been a popular family attraction in Hitchin for the last five years, featuring clowns, acrobats, jugglers and trapeze artistes.

“Our regular appearances in Luton and Letchworth were cancelled earlier in the year due to the lockdown, but we are very excited to be able to appear in Hitchin this week.”

Safety measures at the circus will include:

• Seating capacity reduced by 50 per cent to allow for social distancing.

• One way system in place and sanitising stations at key locations.

• All seats and touchable surfaces cleaned and disinfected after each performance.

• Customer details taken for Track and Trace, and no more than than six people sat together in a party.

• Face masks to be worn inside the Big Top and staff temperature and symptoms checked daily and wearing PPE.