Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

PUBLISHED: 11:23 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 25 June 2019

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

A 450-year-old Hitchin pub is set to reopen as a bar and restaurant this summer after a £500,000 renovation.

Cinnabar - which has sites in Stevenage and Hertford providing everything from coffee and brunch through to cocktails and DJs in the evenings - acquired The Cock earlier this month.

When the High Street site reopens in August, it will offer restaurant areas serving coffee, brunch, lunch and dinner, a new garden with a terrace and a cocktail bar.

And the poultry puns will be over as The Cock's name will be changed after reopening.

Sam Bailey, Cinnabar area manager, said: "We knew Hitchin would be the perfect location for our next venture.

"We are excited to bring our unique brand of day-to-night hospitality to town and we are thinking big with the renovation plans.

"We can't wait for works to get under way and to unveil a beautiful new high street venue for everyone to enjoy."

Cinnabar says the renovation will bring more than 20 new job opportunities to the Hitchin community.

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

