Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar Archant

A 450-year-old Hitchin pub is set to reopen as a bar and restaurant this summer after a £500,000 renovation.

Cinnabar - which has sites in Stevenage and Hertford providing everything from coffee and brunch through to cocktails and DJs in the evenings - acquired The Cock earlier this month.

When the High Street site reopens in August, it will offer restaurant areas serving coffee, brunch, lunch and dinner, a new garden with a terrace and a cocktail bar.

And the poultry puns will be over as The Cock's name will be changed after reopening.

Sam Bailey, Cinnabar area manager, said: "We knew Hitchin would be the perfect location for our next venture.

"We are excited to bring our unique brand of day-to-night hospitality to town and we are thinking big with the renovation plans.

"We can't wait for works to get under way and to unveil a beautiful new high street venue for everyone to enjoy."

Cinnabar says the renovation will bring more than 20 new job opportunities to the Hitchin community.