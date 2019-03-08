Advanced search

Hitchin pub to receive 500k renovation ahead of August launch

PUBLISHED: 11:23 25 June 2019

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

A 450-year-old pub in Hitchin is set to re-open later this summer following a £500,000 renovation.

Cinnabar, a Herts-based chain of coffee houses, cocktail bars, restaraunts and nightclubs, acquired The Cock earlier this year.

When The Cock reopens in August, it will offer restaraunt areas serving coffee, brunch, lunch and dinner, a new garden with a terrace and a cocktail bar.

Unfortunately, the poultry puns will be over as The Cock's name will be changed after re-opening.

Sam Bailey, Cinnabar area manager, said: "We knew Hitchin would be the perfect location for our next venture.

"Our Hertford and Old Stevenage sites have built a firm reputation over the last 10 years as a first choice in Hertfordshire.

"We are excited to bring our unique brand of day-to-night hospitality to town and we are thinking big with the renovation plans.

We can't wait for works to get under way and to unveil a beautiful new high street venue for everyone to enjoy."

Cinnabar says the renovation will bring more than 20 new job opportunities to the Hitchin community.

