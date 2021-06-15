Ciaran cycles coast to coast for Cancer Research UK

Published: 3:17 PM June 15, 2021

Ciaran Wilkes (along with dad Jason) cycled 120 miles over four days for Cancer Research UK. Starting in the Lake District, the duo cycled over the Yorkshire Moors and Dales before ending up in Sunderland

A St Ippolyts schoolboy has taken on the challenge of cycling from coast to coast in the name of charity.

Avid cyclist Ciaran Wilkes, nine, decided to level up his bike rides in and around the local area, and challenge himself to raise some well-needed awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK.

Nine-year-old Ciaran Wilkes, along with dad Jason, cycled 120 miles to raise vital funds and awareness for Cancer Research UK - Credit: Rachel Wilkes

Leaving the Letchworth Greenway loop and other routes he frequented in lockdown behind him, Ciaran set off for the Lake District on a mission his mum Rachel said was "very much something that he wanted to achieve."

Rachel told the Comet how during lockdown, Ciaran became aware that people of any age can be struck by illness, with the Wilkes family also witnessing many friends and family battle with different types of cancer.

Ciaran Wilkes, pictured here in Sunderland on the east coast, after cycling 120 miles from Workington in the west - Credit: Rachel Wilkes

With dad Jason cycling by his side and Rachel acting as the boys' Sherpa, the father-son duo traversed a staggering 120 miles each over four days; covering the lakes, Yorkshire Moors and Dales, before finally finishing up on the east coast in Sunderland.

Ciaran's challenge was also in tribute to Sir Captain Tom Moore; a spin on his 100 Challenge.

Ciaran, nine, posing in Workington before heading east on his 120-mile cycle towards Sunderland - Credit: Rachel Wilkes

In what mum Rachel noted as a "huge achievement", Ciaran's charity cycle has raised over £1,500 for Cancer Research UK, three times more than his original £500 target.

"The money has come from so many different communities, which we're really proud of and quite overwhelmed by to be honest - that so many people have got behind him to peddle him on his way."

St Ippolyts schoolboy Ciaran Wilkes, nine, covered 120 miles on his bike for Cancer Research UK - Credit: Rachel Wilkes

Ciaran's success has been amplified by the support of his school - St Ippolyts Primary - and his team mates down at Letchworth Garden City Eagles.

"They really got behind him to encourage him." Rachel added.

Recounting the (literal and emotional) ups and downs of his cycling stint, Ciaran joked: “I enjoyed the last day the most because it was all downhill!”

To donate to Ciaran's JustGiving page, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ciaranscoast2coast21.