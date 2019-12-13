Santa Paws is coming to town! Well, Church Farm Ardeley to be precise

You can bring your dogs to see Santa Paws at Ardeley Church Farm. Picture: Ardeley Church Farm Archant

Do you believe in Santa Paws? You can take your dog to see him at Church Farm Ardeley this Christmas!

Those of us who love dogs often think of our them as our children, and the farm just outside of Stevenage has organised a Santa Paws experience for your furry friends.

Each visit includes an opportunity for your dog to tell Santa Paws how well behaved they've been, plus they will receive a doggie Christmas gift with plenty of opportunities to take photos.

There may even be an extra special sausage for well-dressed pooches.

From this Saturday and every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas, as well as Monday, December 23, Santa Paws will be available to see excited pups and their even more exited owners.

The farm's cheeky elf will greet you on arrival, owners can make a wish and place it on the Christmas Wish Tree, while pooches enjoy a tasty sausage snack before meeting Santa Paws in his grotto.

Each visit with Santa Paws lasts around five minutes and includes a special doggie present.

Visits to the not-for-profit farm cost £5 per pooch, which includes and present, and entry is free for well-behave accompanying adults.

All dogs are welcome. Families and their pets can walk around the farm, cut their own Christmas tree, take a trip on the festive trailer ride, enjoy coffee and cake at the Farm Cafe or a pint of real ale by the open fire at the Jolly Waggoner traditional village pub.

Church Farm Ardeley also has a host of Christmas produce including home-grown free range turkey, goose, and more.

For more information call 01438 861447 or email info@churchfarmardeley.co.uk.