Family shares heartfelt tribute to 'wonderful son and father' Christopher

Published: 3:51 PM February 18, 2021 Updated: 3:55 PM February 18, 2021

31-year-old Christopher Hewett was described as a "wonderful son" by his family - Credit: Herts police

Christopher Hewett, who died last week in a violent stabbing, has been the subject of a heartfelt public tribute from his family.

31-year-old Chris was found with serious injuries in Meadow Way, Stevenage at around 9.15pm last Friday. He was taken to Lister Hospital, but sadly died of his injuries shortly after arriving.

Two teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, have been charged with murder following a police enquiry.

Christopher’s family said: “Our worlds have been ripped apart, and we can’t even begin to put into words how devastated we are. Christopher was a wonderful only son, a loving father-of-two, a fiancé, a brother and a great friend to many. We will miss him forever, and he will never be forgotten.”

The family are being supported by specially trained officers, and ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have launched a murder investigation, and are working to establish the exact circumstances around Christopher’s death.

You may also want to watch:

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, and has been released on bail while enquiries continue. A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and has been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “This has been an incredibly fast-moving investigation and we hope that the charges brought so far go some way in providing Christopher’s family and the wider community with reassurance that progress is being made.

"We understand that news of this nature is really concerning, and likely to cause a lot of discussion online and among local residents. I would like to take this opportunity to request that you refrain from speculating about the incident or the identities of those arrested or charged, especially on social media.

"Speculating on the events or the investigation online could compromise the case, and prevent Christopher’s family from getting the justice they deserve.

“We are still appealing for witnesses and information. If you have any information that you think could assist with this investigation, please come forward.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference Operation Mantle.