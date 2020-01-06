Advanced search

Christmas trees donated at Stevenage crematorium recycled into coffins

PUBLISHED: 08:28 07 January 2020

Donate your real Christmas tree at Stevenage's Harwood Park Crematorium and it will be used to create a coffin. Photo: ARCHANT

Donate your real Christmas tree at Stevenage's Harwood Park Crematorium and it will be used to create a coffin. Photo: ARCHANT

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.

If you've taken all your Christmas decorations down and have been left wondering what to do with your now naked real tree, why not have it recycled into a coffin?

Having your Christmas tree repurposed as a coffin is probably not something that's crossed your mind before, but that's exactly what you can do if you donate your tree at Harwood Park Crematorium in Stevenage.

You may also want to watch:

It may seem like a bizarre idea, but in an age where the global focus is firmly on sustainability and being eco-friendly, it actually makes perfect sense.

Austin's Funeral Directors is asking people to take their real Christmas trees to the crematorium on Watton Road and it will be chipped and used to make wood chipboard as part of the coffin production process.

The crematorium is open 9am to 5pm on weekdays and 10am to 4pm at weekends.

If you are using a sat nav, the postcode is SG2 8XT.

Most Read

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid in Stevenage

Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to Hampson Park and cafe in Stevenage, following the launch of his campaign to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 5, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

5G rolled out for Stevenage and Potters Bar customers

Friends using smartphone with coffee at university college break. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ViewApart

From Hitchin to Tolsta: Meet the siblings featured in a BBC documentary about their 700-mile trip to see their gran

Siblings Millie Bukojemsky and Sydney Richardson tell their incredible story in Two Go to Tolsta. Picture: BBC Alba

Significant step forward in Stevenage town centre regeneration project as major plans submitted

The SG1 planning application for the Stevenage town centre regeneration has been submitted. Picture: Mace

Most Read

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid in Stevenage

Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to Hampson Park and cafe in Stevenage, following the launch of his campaign to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 5, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

5G rolled out for Stevenage and Potters Bar customers

Friends using smartphone with coffee at university college break. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ViewApart

From Hitchin to Tolsta: Meet the siblings featured in a BBC documentary about their 700-mile trip to see their gran

Siblings Millie Bukojemsky and Sydney Richardson tell their incredible story in Two Go to Tolsta. Picture: BBC Alba

Significant step forward in Stevenage town centre regeneration project as major plans submitted

The SG1 planning application for the Stevenage town centre regeneration has been submitted. Picture: Mace

Latest from the The Comet

Christmas trees donated at Stevenage crematorium recycled into coffins

Donate your real Christmas tree at Stevenage's Harwood Park Crematorium and it will be used to create a coffin. Photo: ARCHANT

Hitchin’s St Mary’s Church reflects on a successful Christmas season

St Mary's Church saw record-breaking footfall during this Christmas season. Picture: Anne Senechal

5G rolled out for Stevenage and Potters Bar customers

Friends using smartphone with coffee at university college break. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ViewApart

New contactless charity donations for Stevenage Haven to tackle rising homelessness

The new initiative allows members of the public to donate £3 to Stevenage Haven via their debit or credit card. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Jamie Fielding adapting to the professional game as he looks to develop further with Stevenage

Jamie Fielding in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: JIM STANDEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists