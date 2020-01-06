Christmas trees donated at Stevenage crematorium recycled into coffins

Donate your real Christmas tree at Stevenage's Harwood Park Crematorium and it will be used to create a coffin. Photo: ARCHANT Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.

If you've taken all your Christmas decorations down and have been left wondering what to do with your now naked real tree, why not have it recycled into a coffin?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having your Christmas tree repurposed as a coffin is probably not something that's crossed your mind before, but that's exactly what you can do if you donate your tree at Harwood Park Crematorium in Stevenage.

You may also want to watch:

It may seem like a bizarre idea, but in an age where the global focus is firmly on sustainability and being eco-friendly, it actually makes perfect sense.

Austin's Funeral Directors is asking people to take their real Christmas trees to the crematorium on Watton Road and it will be chipped and used to make wood chipboard as part of the coffin production process.

The crematorium is open 9am to 5pm on weekdays and 10am to 4pm at weekends.

If you are using a sat nav, the postcode is SG2 8XT.