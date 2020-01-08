Advanced search

Christmas trees dumped in Stevenage car park - but still time to recycle yours

PUBLISHED: 10:59 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 08 January 2020

Stevenage Borough Council have reminded residents that Christmas tree disposal is included in their garden waste collection service, and they should not leave them in public place. Picture: Jacob Thorburn

Stevenage Borough Council have reminded residents that Christmas tree disposal is included in their garden waste collection service, and they should not leave them in public place. Picture: Jacob Thorburn

Archant

Stevenage Borough Council is reminding residents that real Christmas trees can be recycled via its garden waste collection service, after a number of trees were found dumped in a car park.

The trees which were left at the Fairlands Valley Showground car park off Broadhall Way - opposite the football ground - have now been removed by council staff.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Christmas trees donated at Stevenage crematorium recycled into coffins

Councillor John Gardner, executive member for environment, said: "You can recycle real Christmas trees in your brown bin or place it by the side of your bin on your recycling collection day, up until the end of January.

"Simply remove all decorations from your tree. There is no need to bring them to Fairlands Valley Park when we can collect them from your home.

"This is part of the coucil's garden waste collection service."

READ MORE: Want to recycle your Christmas tree? North Herts hospice will do it for you!

Garden House Hospice Care has also be collecting Christmas trees in return for a donation, and Harwood Park Crematorium in Stevenage is turning trees into chippings for coffins.

Most Read

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Stevenage family’s Christmas Day ‘ruined’ due to Toby Carvery chaos

A family of 15 were left disappointed after their visit to the Toby Carvery Old Forge restaurant in Stevenage on Christmas Day. Picture: Google

Have you seen missing Letchworth man?

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

5G rolled out for Stevenage and Potters Bar customers

Friends using smartphone with coffee at university college break. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ViewApart

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid in Stevenage

Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to Hampson Park and cafe in Stevenage, following the launch of his campaign to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 5, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Most Read

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Stevenage family’s Christmas Day ‘ruined’ due to Toby Carvery chaos

A family of 15 were left disappointed after their visit to the Toby Carvery Old Forge restaurant in Stevenage on Christmas Day. Picture: Google

Have you seen missing Letchworth man?

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

5G rolled out for Stevenage and Potters Bar customers

Friends using smartphone with coffee at university college break. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ViewApart

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid in Stevenage

Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to Hampson Park and cafe in Stevenage, following the launch of his campaign to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 5, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Latest from the The Comet

Christmas trees dumped in Stevenage car park - but still time to recycle yours

Stevenage Borough Council have reminded residents that Christmas tree disposal is included in their garden waste collection service, and they should not leave them in public place. Picture: Jacob Thorburn

Jackets, alcohol and cash stolen in Baldock burglary

Two men's jackets were stolen in a burglary in Baldock's Norton Crescent in December. Picture: Herts police

A1(M) Welwyn slip road entry closed today due to emergency communications works

Junction 6 exit slip road on the A1(M) will be closed from 9pm today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage protest march in bid to save Forster Country from 800 homes plan

This year the Friends of Forster Country's annual walk to celebrate the anniversary of E M Forster's birth 141 years ago received its biggest ever turnout. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Stevenage family’s Christmas Day ‘ruined’ due to Toby Carvery chaos

A family of 15 were left disappointed after their visit to the Toby Carvery Old Forge restaurant in Stevenage on Christmas Day. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists