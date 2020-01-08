Christmas trees dumped in Stevenage car park - but still time to recycle yours

Stevenage Borough Council have reminded residents that Christmas tree disposal is included in their garden waste collection service, and they should not leave them in public place. Picture: Jacob Thorburn Archant

Stevenage Borough Council is reminding residents that real Christmas trees can be recycled via its garden waste collection service, after a number of trees were found dumped in a car park.

The trees which were left at the Fairlands Valley Showground car park off Broadhall Way - opposite the football ground - have now been removed by council staff.

Councillor John Gardner, executive member for environment, said: "You can recycle real Christmas trees in your brown bin or place it by the side of your bin on your recycling collection day, up until the end of January.

"Simply remove all decorations from your tree. There is no need to bring them to Fairlands Valley Park when we can collect them from your home.

"This is part of the coucil's garden waste collection service."

Garden House Hospice Care has also be collecting Christmas trees in return for a donation, and Harwood Park Crematorium in Stevenage is turning trees into chippings for coffins.