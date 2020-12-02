Customers flock back to town centres for festive shopping as lockdown lifts
PUBLISHED: 11:41 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 02 December 2020
Christmas shopping in our town centres is finally under way as non-essential shops open their doors following a month-long lockdown.
Queues have formed outside stores such as Primark and Card Factory this morning in Stevenage and Letchworth.
This comes after the national lockdown ended and the county entered into Tier Two High Alert measures.
In preparation for the town reopening, a number of stores have extended opening hours through December, and Stevenage Borough Council has announced free parking Thursday’s between 3pm and 10pm at St George’s multi-storey, Westgate, Marshgate and The Forum.
The likes of Next and Primark will close at 8pm Monday to Sunday, and Pandora will stay open until 7pm shopping on Thursdays – subject to change.
Following the news that Debenhams stores across the country are facing closure, customers were seen coming in and out of the Stevenage store this morning.
Letchworth BID has been pushing its ‘Stay Safe, Shop Local’ message, and has one-way systems across the town centre to help with social distancing.
