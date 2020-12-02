Customers flock back to town centres for festive shopping as lockdown lifts

Shoppers in Letchworth formed a queue outside Card Factory. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Christmas shopping in our town centres is finally under way as non-essential shops open their doors following a month-long lockdown.

Shoppers return to Stevenage town centre after lockdown 2.0. Picture: Karyn Haddon Shoppers return to Stevenage town centre after lockdown 2.0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Queues have formed outside stores such as Primark and Card Factory this morning in Stevenage and Letchworth.

This comes after the national lockdown ended and the county entered into Tier Two High Alert measures.

Lockdown Ends 2nd December 2020 - Letchworth Town Centre. Picture: Karyn Haddon Lockdown Ends 2nd December 2020 - Letchworth Town Centre. Picture: Karyn Haddon

In preparation for the town reopening, a number of stores have extended opening hours through December, and Stevenage Borough Council has announced free parking Thursday’s between 3pm and 10pm at St George’s multi-storey, Westgate, Marshgate and The Forum.

Shoppers returned to Debenhams in Stevenage for what may be the last Christmas period for the business. Picture: Karyn Haddon Shoppers returned to Debenhams in Stevenage for what may be the last Christmas period for the business. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The likes of Next and Primark will close at 8pm Monday to Sunday, and Pandora will stay open until 7pm shopping on Thursdays – subject to change.

Following the news that Debenhams stores across the country are facing closure, customers were seen coming in and out of the Stevenage store this morning.

Large queue formed outside Primark in Stevenage at the end of the first national lockdown. Picture: Karyn Haddon Large queue formed outside Primark in Stevenage at the end of the first national lockdown. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Letchworth BID has been pushing its ‘Stay Safe, Shop Local’ message, and has one-way systems across the town centre to help with social distancing.

Shoppers returned to Debenhams in Stevenage for what may be the last Christmas period for the business.. Picture: Karyn Haddon Shoppers returned to Debenhams in Stevenage for what may be the last Christmas period for the business.. Picture: Karyn Haddon

