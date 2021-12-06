Christmas markets return to Hitchin

Festive celebrations are continuing in Hitchin with the opening of the annual Christmas market.

Following the well-attended Christmas lights switch on November 20, the popular BID-run event returns to Market Place on Wednesday this week (December 8), boasting a wide array of chalets for residents and visitors alike to peruse for free between 11am and 7pm daily.

Gifts, homeware, crafts and food are just some of the things on offer at the German-style market, providing the perfect opportunity for those who like to shop local to support Hitchin town centre and its independent businesses this festive season.

Food stalls and mulled wine can also be enjoyed in the heart of the historic market town as you shop.

The Christmas market will run for a fortnight, shutting up shop on December 21.



