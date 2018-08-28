Gallery

Christmas displays light the dark nights in Stevenage and Hitchin

Christmas lights in Meadowbank, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Whether its for charity, or simply for fun, we’ve seen some impressive house decorations this Christmas lighting up Stevenage and North Herts.

A family living Leaves Spring in Stevenage is renowned for their lights display which raised £180 for Sepsis UK in its first week.

In 2013, the family won best festive house after securing 50 per cent of votes from a Comet online poll of displays in the area.

Other eye-catching displays in Stevenage include some in Woolners Way, Walden End, Valley Way, Hyde Green South and Hydean Way.

In Hitchin, a family in Meadowbank have also been in the Christmas lights spirit with an array of glowing colours, ornaments and lanterns to light up the dark winter nights during the festive period.

In 2013 the Comet ran a story about the Hitchin family – who had 6,500 lights and said they simply love lighting up the festive season for others.