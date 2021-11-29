Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Christmas celebrations back with a bang in Baldock

Georgia Barrow

Published: 5:10 PM November 29, 2021
G la roche at Baldock lights switch on

Baldock's Christmas Faye and light switch-on returns this weekend with two-day event - Credit: Baldock Christmas Fayre Committee

Yuletide festivities are aplenty in Baldock - with Santa beginning his rounds this evening, and the Christmas Fayre and lights switch-on this weekend. 

Every night up until December 17, Baldock Rotary will accompany Father Christmas through the town, collecting donations for the club. 

Baldock Rotary organises the event each year to help boost its fundraising efforts for local charities.

Santa will begin his tour of the town from 6pm today - and will be heading along London Road, Page Close, Chiltern Road, Beechridge Close and Woodland Way.

Tomorrow, the sleigh will be heading to the Aleyn Way and Clothall Common areas and will make the rounds for the rest of the week.

Baldock Rotary Club has started its annual sleigh rides across the town. Picture: Baldock Rotary Clu

On Saturday, they will set up shop outside Sainsbury's, before heading to the annual Christmas Fayre and lights switch-on in the town centre, which makes a return following a hiatus last year.

Baldock's Christmas celebrations are well and truly back with two days of events taking place in the town centre

Baldock Christmas Fayre committee member Tara Geere said: "After a very successful Christmas Fayre in 2019 we were so disappointed that we weren’t able to put it on last year, as was the whole community.

"We did the best we could with the virtual switch on, and were overwhelmed by the support from the lovely residents of our amazing town. This year we are back with a vengeance, and we are making it a two day event to try to make up for lost time!"

Kicking things off will be a Christmas Fayre Warm Up Party at 5pm on Friday, December 3, with Abbotts Fun Fair, international food court courtesy of Street Food Heroes, and the heated beer tent - which will be even bigger than before.

Balstock legend G” La Roche will be there with his students from 6pm to 6.45pm, followed by Steph Scott at 7pm, then Cara Beard at 8pm. 

From 11am on Saturday the traditional Christmas Fayre will begin. The craft stalls will be in St Mary’s Church Hall, the Baldock Arts and Heritage Centre and the Community Centre’s youth wing as well as a few back on the High Street.

Live entertainment will be provided by a host of local talent on the stage near the Christmas Tree for the entire day, with the big switch-on taking place at 6pm.

