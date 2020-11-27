What’s on in Baldock this Christmas?

Published: 9:01 AM November 27, 2020 Updated: 7:28 PM December 14, 2020

Father Christmas will still be making the rounds in Baldock this year, even if it is at a distance.

While the annual Baldock Christmas Fayre – run by the town’s events forum – has had to be cancelled, there’s still plenty for you to enjoy over the festive season.

The annual Santa Sleigh collection by Baldock Rotary is set to go ahead, on a slightly smaller scale.

Baldock Rotary organises the event each year to help boost its fundraising efforts for local charities.

Father Christmas will begin his tour of the town on Monday and will be heading along London Road, Page Close, Chiltern Road, Beechridge Close and Woodland Way.

As they cannot go door-to-door, the rotary asks that donations be made through its JustGiving page at justgiving.com/rotary-baldock.

Baldock’s Christmas Light Switch on will be a ‘virtual’ affair this year and, for that reason, the date and time is yet to be announced.

Baldock Rotarians, Event Forum and others have been putting up Christmas Lights already, and will be continuing with this throughout the next week or so.

The forum has also arranged for the Christmas tree to be delivered and installed – it will be a big one – and the lights will be put on as soon as the tree is ready.

Baldock Event Forum chair Jim McNally said: “Baldock will certainly be marking Christmas this year, however, due to lockdown, the celebrations are liable to be somewhat muted.

“Unfortunately, we have had to cancel the Baldock Christmas Fayre – this was due to the withdrawal of the indoor venues and the layout of the High Street area, which was not conducive to effective social distancing, bearing in mind the number of people liable to visit.”

The Event Forum is also running a Festive Window competition for Baldock businesses during December with prizes for the best dressed Christmas window.

Churches in Baldock will be celebrating the season, including the return of St Mary’s church Christmas Tree Festival, which will welcome visitors on a rota basis.

Booking opens on Sunday, November 29 and the event is running from December 18 to December 20 entry is free.

To attend, visitors will need to book a time slot online at stmarysbaldock.org.uk/christmas-services-at-st-marys-church.