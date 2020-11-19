Advanced search

What’s on this Christmas in Letchworth?

PUBLISHED: 12:24 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 19 November 2020

Our Christmas Lights switch-on may not look like this in 2020, but there's still plenty to enjoy.. Picture: Jim Steele

Our Christmas Lights switch-on may not look like this in 2020, but there's still plenty to enjoy.. Picture: Jim Steele

Archant

This year has seen a lot of our favourite annual events cancelled, postponed and reimagined as the coronavirus swept the country – so, what do we have to look forward to at the end of it all?

Letchworth Christmas light switch-onLetchworth Christmas light switch-on

It might be a little bit different, but Christmas will certainly not be cancelled in Letchworth this year.

Letchworth BID’s new festive campaign, ‘Light Up Letchworth’, is set to launch on December 3 as the national lockdown lifts.

Kicking things off will be the first virtual Christmas Light Switch-On, with residents invited to watch online.

Previous years would have seen thousands squeezed into the town centre, with plenty of entertainment for all ages going on throughout the day leading up to the big switch-on.

Hundreds of families embraced the festivities at Letchworth's Christmas lights switch-on last year. Picture: Jim SteeleHundreds of families embraced the festivities at Letchworth's Christmas lights switch-on last year. Picture: Jim Steele

This year, you can enjoy the festivities from the comfort of your own home. The show will feature guest performances and special appearances.

You may also want to watch:

In the days following, visitors to the town can take a stroll through the Christmas Market in Broadway Walk, which will be open from 10am to 6pm, December 3 to 6.

Fancy a PS5? The BID has organised a Letchworth Snowman Trail in the town from December 3 – entries are £1, and one lucky winner will take away the brand new console.

Hundreds of families embrace the festivities at Letchworth's Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Jim SteeleHundreds of families embrace the festivities at Letchworth's Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Jim Steele

In keeping with the theme of 2020, there is also a virtual Christmas Fayre for all to enjoy from December 6, including a Market Day on December 19. Search Letchworth Virtual Christmas Fayre 2020 on Facebook to get involved.

Town centre manager Chris Wilson said: “The new campaign aims to drive footfall safely into the town centre in support of all businesses through visual, virtual and digital experiences across the festive season.

“Letchworth town centre has been our Christmas lights home for many years, it’s exciting. Get this in your diary now.

“This year we have a brand new lighting scheme, and the whole event will be available to view as a live stream on Love Letchworth’s Facebook page. The show is never one to be missed, as we welcome Christmas in.”

Shopping locally has never been more important, as many businesses continue to struggle through the uncertainty 2020 has brought.

To find a directory of some local businesses offering online and delivery services through lockdown, visit bit.ly/36RyxZM.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal after teen stabbed and others robbed in Hitchin

A pedestrian has died after a collision with a cyclist in Stevenage last week. Picture: Archant

Decision looms over Stevenage car meet ban following horror crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash that injured 19 in July 2019, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Loo-tiful! Hitchin pub recognised in national toilet awards

The Angel Vaults Inn, Hitchin has had its toilets rated 'Platinum' by inspectors from the Loo of the Year awards 2020. Picture: Supplied

Buy tickets to Stevenage widow’s charity quiz in husband’s memory

Catherine and Scott Everett both faced the future bravely. Picture: Catherine Everett.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal after teen stabbed and others robbed in Hitchin

A pedestrian has died after a collision with a cyclist in Stevenage last week. Picture: Archant

Decision looms over Stevenage car meet ban following horror crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash that injured 19 in July 2019, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Loo-tiful! Hitchin pub recognised in national toilet awards

The Angel Vaults Inn, Hitchin has had its toilets rated 'Platinum' by inspectors from the Loo of the Year awards 2020. Picture: Supplied

Buy tickets to Stevenage widow’s charity quiz in husband’s memory

Catherine and Scott Everett both faced the future bravely. Picture: Catherine Everett.

Latest from the The Comet

What’s on this Christmas in Letchworth?

Our Christmas Lights switch-on may not look like this in 2020, but there's still plenty to enjoy.. Picture: Jim Steele

Time’s ticking for responses to 62 plot development plan near Hitchin

Plans to build 62 new homes near Hitchin have been submitted on behalf of Countryside Properties. Picture: Archant

Hitchin teenager charged with robbery and remanded

A Hitchin teenager has been charged with robbery and remanded in custody.

Luton Airport expansions deemed ‘unjustified’ and ‘unmerited’ by Hertfordshire opposition groups

A plane takes off at Luton Airport. Picture: Danny Loo

New grants for Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth businesses forced to close in lockdown 2.0

Details on new business support grants for shops impacted by the second national lockdown have been released. Picture: Pexels