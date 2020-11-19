What’s on this Christmas in Letchworth?

This year has seen a lot of our favourite annual events cancelled, postponed and reimagined as the coronavirus swept the country – so, what do we have to look forward to at the end of it all?

It might be a little bit different, but Christmas will certainly not be cancelled in Letchworth this year.

Letchworth BID’s new festive campaign, ‘Light Up Letchworth’, is set to launch on December 3 as the national lockdown lifts.

Kicking things off will be the first virtual Christmas Light Switch-On, with residents invited to watch online.

Previous years would have seen thousands squeezed into the town centre, with plenty of entertainment for all ages going on throughout the day leading up to the big switch-on.

This year, you can enjoy the festivities from the comfort of your own home. The show will feature guest performances and special appearances.

In the days following, visitors to the town can take a stroll through the Christmas Market in Broadway Walk, which will be open from 10am to 6pm, December 3 to 6.

Fancy a PS5? The BID has organised a Letchworth Snowman Trail in the town from December 3 – entries are £1, and one lucky winner will take away the brand new console.

In keeping with the theme of 2020, there is also a virtual Christmas Fayre for all to enjoy from December 6, including a Market Day on December 19. Search Letchworth Virtual Christmas Fayre 2020 on Facebook to get involved.

Town centre manager Chris Wilson said: “The new campaign aims to drive footfall safely into the town centre in support of all businesses through visual, virtual and digital experiences across the festive season.

“Letchworth town centre has been our Christmas lights home for many years, it’s exciting. Get this in your diary now.

“This year we have a brand new lighting scheme, and the whole event will be available to view as a live stream on Love Letchworth’s Facebook page. The show is never one to be missed, as we welcome Christmas in.”

Shopping locally has never been more important, as many businesses continue to struggle through the uncertainty 2020 has brought.

To find a directory of some local businesses offering online and delivery services through lockdown, visit bit.ly/36RyxZM.