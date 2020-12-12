Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Brighten up Christmas: Residents deck the halls for December

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:59 AM December 12, 2020    Updated: 5:22 PM December 15, 2020
Tony Stones' Christmas decorations in Cotswold Drive, Stevenage. Picture: Tony Stones

Tony Stones' Christmas decorations in Cotswold Drive, Stevenage. Picture: Tony Stones - Credit: Archant

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Stevenage, Baldock, Hitchin and Letchworth.

Although Christmas will be different for everyone this year, residents are already adorning their rooftops, trees and houses with festive decorations.

Please keep sending pictures of your Christmas decorations, along with your name and the area where you live, to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk for a chance to be featured in the Comet.

