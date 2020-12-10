Brighten up Christmas: Residents deck the halls for December

Tony Stones' Christmas decorations in Cotswold Drive, Stevenage. Picture: Tony Stones Archant

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Stevenage, Baldock, Hitchin and Letchworth.

Paul Mayhew's Christmas decorations in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Paul Mayhew Paul Mayhew's Christmas decorations in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Paul Mayhew

Although Christmas will be different for everyone this year, residents are already adorning their rooftops, trees and houses with festive decorations.

Please keep sending pictures of your Christmas decorations, along with your name and the area where you live, to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk for a chance to be featured in the Comet.

Kath Pope's Christmas tree in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Kath Pope Kath Pope's Christmas tree in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Kath Pope

