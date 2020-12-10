Brighten up Christmas: Residents deck the halls for December
PUBLISHED: 09:59 12 December 2020
Anne Suslak
Tony Stones' Christmas decorations in Cotswold Drive, Stevenage. Picture: Tony Stones
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Stevenage, Baldock, Hitchin and Letchworth.
Paul Mayhew's Christmas decorations in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Paul Mayhew
Although Christmas will be different for everyone this year, residents are already adorning their rooftops, trees and houses with festive decorations.
Martyn, Jemma, Grace and Oliver Schofield, along with neice Ellie, set up their Christmas decorations in Oakhill, Letchworth, including trees with flags of South Africa, China and India. Picture: Martyn Schofield Martyn, Jemma, Grace and Oliver Schofield, along with neice Ellie, set up their Christmas decorations in Oakhill, Letchworth, including trees with flags of South Africa, China and India. Picture: Martyn Schofield Martyn, Jemma, Grace and Oliver Schofield, along with neice Ellie, set up their Christmas decorations in Oakhill, Letchworth, including trees with flags of South Africa, China and India. Picture: Martyn Schofield Kath Pope's Christmas tree in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Kath Pope
