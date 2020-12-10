Advanced search

Brighten up Christmas: Residents deck the halls for December

PUBLISHED: 09:59 12 December 2020

Tony Stones' Christmas decorations in Cotswold Drive, Stevenage. Picture: Tony Stones

Archant

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Stevenage, Baldock, Hitchin and Letchworth.

Paul Mayhew's Christmas decorations in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Paul MayhewPaul Mayhew's Christmas decorations in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Paul Mayhew

Although Christmas will be different for everyone this year, residents are already adorning their rooftops, trees and houses with festive decorations.

Please keep sending pictures of your Christmas decorations, along with your name and the area where you live, to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk for a chance to be featured in the Comet.

Martyn, Jemma, Grace and Oliver Schofield, along with neice Ellie, set up their Christmas decorations in Oakhill, Letchworth, including trees with flags of South Africa, China and India. Picture: Martyn SchofieldMartyn, Jemma, Grace and Oliver Schofield, along with neice Ellie, set up their Christmas decorations in Oakhill, Letchworth, including trees with flags of South Africa, China and India. Picture: Martyn Schofield

Kath Pope's Christmas tree in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Kath PopeKath Pope's Christmas tree in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Kath Pope

