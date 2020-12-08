Advanced search

Siblings, 8 and 10, set to release Christmas charity song ‘Let’s Come Together’

PUBLISHED: 14:36 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 08 December 2020

Harry and Olivia have been working hard on their Christmas single. Picture; Supplied

Harry and Olivia have been working hard on their Christmas single. Picture; Supplied

Archant

Two Hitchin siblings have created a Christmas single with the help of a producer friend, in the hope of raising money for a local charity.

Harry and Olivia, aged 10 and eight, have written and performed Let’s Come Together, reflecting on 2020 from children’s perspective.

Dad Jay said: “My son said he wanted to write a song all about 2020.

“We are very proud. It has brought a smile to everyone who has heard it.

“It’s a feel good song about everyone coming together for Christmas.”

A family friend, Nick Atkinson, who has worked with the likes of Lewis Capaldi and Jesy Neslon, helped the family bring the track together.

The song is set to be released formally on December 11.

Jay continued: “We have made a promo video so people have an idea of what it will sound like.”

The full song will be released on Vevo and iTunes on December 11.

