Free midweek meditation kicks off as life returns to normal

Published: 3:57 PM September 1, 2021

A Hitchin church will commence free weekly meditation sessions to help people find calm as we emerge from the depths of the pandemic.

Billed as 'an hour of peace and quiet', the series of midweek meditation sessions, run by Christchurch Hitchin on Bedford Road, welcomes people of any or no belief to 'calm down and slow down' by taking a break from the business of day-to-day life.

Reverend Val Reid, who leads the sessions at the Methodist and United Reformed church, said: “The last 18 months have been stressful for all of us, and we all benefit from a chance to slow down and relax.

"The aim of these sessions is to help us calm our thoughts, so that we can feel refreshed and with clearer minds.”

Each session will begin at 1pm, with a chance to chat or sit quietly before a brief reading at 1.15pm. A 25-minute period of silent meditation will follow to ensure a 2pm sharp finish, so that people can get back to work or on with their day.

If you want to talk to Val about anything which has emerged for you during the quiet time, she will be available at the end of the group, or can be contacted via minister@christchurchhitchin.org.uk.

Although they will take place in a church, the sessions will not be explicitly Christian and the readings will come from a range of sources.

Rev Val added: "All will be welcome at these sessions, whatever they believe. They will be a chance to sit and think quietly - how you approach it and what you think about it up to you.”

The sessions will be in a COVID-safe setting, and people can attend as many or as few as they like.

“One of the things I love about Hitchin is how busy the town centre is throughout the week and at all times of year," Val said. "It’s wonderful to live in a place that is so active.

"But amongst all the shopping, working and rushing about, we are offering a chance to be quiet in a constructive, friendly way.”

The midweek meditation sessions start on Tuesday, September 7 and will run weekly until Christmas.

More information can be found at christchurchhitchin.org.uk/meditation-2.