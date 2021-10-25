Singers make positive change by renaming choir

Published: 5:11 PM October 25, 2021 Updated: 5:16 PM October 25, 2021

Previously known as the North Herts All Girls Choir, the leaders of Herts Young Sopranos and Altos hope that the rebrand will focus more on vocal range, rather than gender identity - Credit: HYSA

A Hitchin-based choir has changed its name after 14 years to reinforce its inclusivity.

Previously known as the North Herts All Girls Choir, the leaders of Herts Young Sopranos and Altos hope that the rebrand will focus more on vocal range, rather than gender identity.

Laura McHugh, who founded the choir alongside Kelly Doggett in 2007, said that "as mothers and teachers we find it very exciting and inspiring that so many young people are finding the space and confidence to explore where they sit on the gender spectrum.

"It occurred to us that by being the North Herts All Girls Choir, and defining ourselves as being 'for girls', we've been, by default, excluding those with a non-binary identity.

"As an organisation who pride ourselves on creating an inclusive safe space, we wanted to make a positive change by renaming the choir."

You may also want to watch:

She added: "We hope now that young singers who use they/them pronouns, and who wouldn't previously have felt comfortable being in a setting for 'girls' will feel happy to join us should they wish to."

To find out more about the choir, visit hysa.co.uk.