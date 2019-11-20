Advanced search

Mum reflects on North Herts hospice help during Children's Grief Awareness Week

PUBLISHED: 15:24 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 20 November 2019

Garden House Hospice Care highlights its bereavement services during Children's Grief Awareness Week 2019. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Garden House Hospice Care highlights its bereavement services during Children's Grief Awareness Week 2019. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Archant

A Stevenage mum-of-three has said during Children's Grief Awareness Week that her family "couldn't have coped" with the loss of her husband without the help of Garden House Hospice Care's child bereavement service.

Garden House Hospice Care highlights its bereavement services during Children's Grief Awareness Week 2019. Picture: Garden House Hospice CareGarden House Hospice Care highlights its bereavement services during Children's Grief Awareness Week 2019. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Rita sadly lost her husband to liver cancer at the hospice in November last year.

Their children, who were under the age of 12 at the time, received support from the family support team in the weeks following their dad's death.

Rita said: "Tracey Swinburne - child bereavement co-ordinator at the hospice - met the children for six sessions and used activities to help them to open up a conversation to remember their dad.

"This helped them to feel more comfortable visiting his grave and chatting to him on his birthday during the summer. Without Garden House Hospice Care, we couldn't have coped.

Garden House Hospice Care highlights its bereavement services during Children's Grief Awareness Week 2019. Picture: Garden House Hospice CareGarden House Hospice Care highlights its bereavement services during Children's Grief Awareness Week 2019. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

"The help and support I received helped me spiritually, physically and emotionally."

Children's Grief Awareness Week UK - a campaign run by the Childhood Bereavement Network - began on Friday last week and ends tomorrow.

You may also want to watch:

This year's theme was #LostforWords, and encourages people to use the hashtag to share ideas on social media about how people can help grieving children and their families, even if they don't know what to say.

Garden House Hospice Care highlights its bereavement services during Children's Grief Awareness Week 2019. Picture: Garden House Hospice CareGarden House Hospice Care highlights its bereavement services during Children's Grief Awareness Week 2019. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Tomorrow also marks Children's Grief Awareness Day - initiated by the Highmark Caring Place in 2008 - which is designed to make people aware of the needs of grieving children.

Tracey Swinburne added: "We are very keen that our services reach everyone in our community who needs them.

"Unresolved bereavement can cause huge life-long problems for children as they move into adulthood.

"Any intervention we can make, that children will accept, can really help them further down the line."

Garden House Hospice Care, which is based in Letchworth and serves communities in across North Herts and Stevenage, offers an initial assessments to look to the child's individual needs, which may be followed by one to one counselling.

Staff in schools and colleges can also access this service.

For more information, contact the hospice's Family Support Services on 01462 679540 or email familysupport@ghhospicecare.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tesco apologises for Stevenage store smell

Linda Auburn says her mother can no longer shop in Tesco at The Forum in Stevenage because there are no trolleys for wheelchair users. Picture: Danny Loo.

Police investigate claims of bare-footed toddler wandering alone in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information about a claim that a child was wandering alone in bare feet in Stevenage this morning. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after elderly woman’s bag stolen in Stevenage - but do you know the victim?

A 41-year-old man was arrested following the theft of an elderly woman's bag in Stevenage

Pedestrian killed in Henlow crash

A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in Langford Road, Henlow. Picture: Archant

High-rise flats planned for former BHS building in Stevenage

An 11-storey residential block has been earmarked for the site of the former BHS store in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Urbana Town Planning

Most Read

Tesco apologises for Stevenage store smell

Linda Auburn says her mother can no longer shop in Tesco at The Forum in Stevenage because there are no trolleys for wheelchair users. Picture: Danny Loo.

Police investigate claims of bare-footed toddler wandering alone in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information about a claim that a child was wandering alone in bare feet in Stevenage this morning. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after elderly woman’s bag stolen in Stevenage - but do you know the victim?

A 41-year-old man was arrested following the theft of an elderly woman's bag in Stevenage

Pedestrian killed in Henlow crash

A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in Langford Road, Henlow. Picture: Archant

High-rise flats planned for former BHS building in Stevenage

An 11-storey residential block has been earmarked for the site of the former BHS store in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Urbana Town Planning

Latest from the The Comet

Mum reflects on North Herts hospice help during Children’s Grief Awareness Week

Garden House Hospice Care highlights its bereavement services during Children's Grief Awareness Week 2019. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Man arrested after A505 road rage incident near Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses following road rade incident on the A505 near Hitchin. Picture: Debbie White

Delight for Hertfordshire Cheetahs pair at Great Britain call

Jack Byrne and Sonny Hack of Hertfordshire Cheetahs have been selected for the GB U19 American football side. Picture: LETCHWORTH CLUB

Stevenage boss Sampson hit with FA charge for using racist language

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Hitchin Repair Cafe opens doors for debut fix

Hitchin's first repair cafe was held at the Hackspace in Bancroft last Sunday. Picture: Anni Sander
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists