Child injured in four-vehicle A1(M) crash near Stevenage

A child was injured in a crash near Junction 8 of the A1(M) yesterday afternoon. Archant

A child was taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash on the A1(M) near Junction 8 for Stevenage yesterday afternoon.

An ambulance was called at 12.44pm, and police moments later at 12.49pm, to reports of a collision.

A blue Peugeot 206, a black Ford Focus, a black BMW M240i and a black BMW 116i Sport were involved, with a child being taken to the nearby Lister Hospital in Stevenage after suffering a cut to the forehead.

If you saw anything, call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 241.