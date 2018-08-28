Child injured in four-vehicle A1(M) crash near Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 11:19 27 December 2018
Archant
A child was taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash on the A1(M) near Junction 8 for Stevenage yesterday afternoon.
An ambulance was called at 12.44pm, and police moments later at 12.49pm, to reports of a collision.
A blue Peugeot 206, a black Ford Focus, a black BMW M240i and a black BMW 116i Sport were involved, with a child being taken to the nearby Lister Hospital in Stevenage after suffering a cut to the forehead.
If you saw anything, call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 241.