Forestry work in Chicksands prompts warning to walkers and dog owners

Forestry work at Chicksands' Campton Plantation will include replacing fencing and coppicing mature alder, willow and elm trees. Picture: Pixabay. Archant

Walkers are warned to watch out for vehicles - and dog owners advised to keep their pets on a lead - as forestry work is carried out in Chicksands' Campton Plantation woods.

Expected to last at least four weeks, the work by Central Bedfordshire Council is to replace fencing and to coppice mature alder, willow and elm trees.

Coppicing is an ancient wood management technique where trees are cut down to low levels and then they regrow with multiple trunks.

Experts say many of the trees in the two areas to be coppiced are at risk of disease because of their age and size, and the technique will also provide a better habitat at ground level for animals, insects and birds.

Dog walkers are advised to keep their pets on a lead, as fencing will be removed and replaced alongside the A507 Ampthill Road and A600 Bedford Road. Walkers are also warned to look out for vehicles in the woods, as the felled wood is removed.