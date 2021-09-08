Netball tournament in memory of teammate Lauren raises thousands
A charity netball tournament has raised thousands of pounds in memory of one of the team's players, Lauren Hughes, who sadly died last month.
Lauren died from breast cancer at the end of August, aged just 32.
More than £6,000 was raised in Saturday's netball tournament, organised and hosted by her Chic netball teammates.
Aleah Townsend said that the day-long event, which saw 24 teams compete, was a huge success.
"The atmosphere was amazing! It was a really nice and heart-warming day - it's what Lauren would've wanted."
Shocked by the avalanche of donations that came pouring in, Aleah added that the team are rearing to go for their next challenge - an ultra-marathon walk on October 3, in homage to Lauren’s intention to run this years' London Marathon.
"Seeing the amount of people that were behind Lauren has made us more empowered to do it really. It's enforced the reason as to why we're doing it.
"Lauren touched so many people, so we just need to make sure that her family are looked after."
The team has so far raised more than £13,000 of their £95,000 goal in Lauren's memory, which will be given to her mum Denise - who suffers with a degenerative disease - to help support her ongoing care and household finances, something that was a worry to Lauren.
To support Chic's charity challenges in Lauren's memory, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-gibson-5?utm_term=84dAEzpX4.