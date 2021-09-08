Netball tournament in memory of teammate Lauren raises thousands

Published: 11:02 AM September 8, 2021 Updated: 11:03 AM September 8, 2021

Aleah Townsend, Immy Harnett, Ali Horan, Faye Walker, Megan Burt, Charlotte Phillips, Nicky Jackson, Sarah Gibson, Toni-Ann Noakes , Louise Bennett from Chic netball team put on a charity tournament in memory of their teammate Lauren Hughes, who lost her cancer battle in August at the age of 32 - Credit: Ollie Buncombe

A charity netball tournament has raised thousands of pounds in memory of one of the team's players, Lauren Hughes, who sadly died last month.

Lauren died from breast cancer at the end of August, aged just 32.

More than £6,000 was raised in Saturday's netball tournament, organised and hosted by her Chic netball teammates.

Chic netball team - who played under the name of Lauren's Army - organised the 24-team tournament on Saturday in memory of their teammate, who sadly died of breast cancer aged 32 - Credit: Ollie Buncombe

Aleah Townsend said that the day-long event, which saw 24 teams compete, was a huge success.

"The atmosphere was amazing! It was a really nice and heart-warming day - it's what Lauren would've wanted."

Shocked by the avalanche of donations that came pouring in, Aleah added that the team are rearing to go for their next challenge - an ultra-marathon walk on October 3, in homage to Lauren’s intention to run this years' London Marathon.

"Seeing the amount of people that were behind Lauren has made us more empowered to do it really. It's enforced the reason as to why we're doing it.

Twenty-four teams played in Saturday's netball tournament at Marriotts School, which raised more than £6,000 in memory of Lauren Hughes - Credit: Ollie Buncombe

"Lauren touched so many people, so we just need to make sure that her family are looked after."

The team has so far raised more than £13,000 of their £95,000 goal in Lauren's memory, which will be given to her mum Denise - who suffers with a degenerative disease - to help support her ongoing care and household finances, something that was a worry to Lauren.

To support Chic's charity challenges in Lauren's memory, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-gibson-5?utm_term=84dAEzpX4.