Netballers embark on fundraising feat in memory of teammate

Published: 11:34 AM September 1, 2021

Players from Chic netball team are playing a charity match this weekend at Marriotts School in memory of their friend and team mate Lauren Hughes, who sadly died of terminal cancer last week at the age of 31 - Credit: Supplied by Aleah Townsend

A Stevenage-based netball team will be hosting a day-long charity match this weekend in memory of their teammate.

Lauren Hughes, 31, had fought against HER2-positve breast cancer in 2018, and was told in July of this year that the cancer had returned, and that this time it was terminal.

Lauren Hughes, 31, sadly lost her battle against breast cancer last week, and her Chic Netball team mates are hosting a charity match this weekend in her memory - Credit: Supplied by Aleah Townsend

Organising the match ahead of her death last week, her team mates at Chic netball team will continue the event in her memory, still with the goal of raising £95,000 for Lauren's mother, Denise, in mind.

Twenty-four teams will play in the tournament from 8.45am to 4pm on Sunday, September 5 at Marriotts School to boost donations already raised, and hope the community will come to the match in support.

Lauren, who was a teacher of young people with physical and learning difficulties at Lonsdale School, also acted as a carer for her mother, who lives with a degenerative disease.

You may also want to watch:

Lauren's friend and teammate Aleah Townsend said: "Lauren was a netball lover, hockey player and sports enthusiast, and was a woman of selflessness and encouragement for many. Lauren also took part in many charitable events raising funds for different causes including cancer research and mental health awareness.

"In typical Lauren fashion, she was worrying about her mother, her ongoing care and also the household finances before her passing, which Lauren contributes the major portion towards.

"Chic netball team wants to fulfil Lauren’s wishes to relieve as much of that burden on her mother as possible."

With help from the local netball community, more than £11,000 has been raised in the two and a half weeks since they launched their crowdfunding campaign.

They aim to reach their further £95,000 goal with the help of the public, which would settle the mortgage that Lauren solely had on the house where her mother lives.

Aleah added: "Lauren’s wish was to pay this off, ensuring that her mum can live in comfort and safety. We would love to be able to make this possible for her."

Hundreds of pounds worth of raffle prizes have also been donated by local businesses and individual supporters in Lauren's memory.

Chic netball will embark on an ultra-marathon walk on October 3 to raise additional funds, in homage to Lauren’s intention to run this years' London Marathon, in which she finally had a ballot place awarded after several years’ attempts. The event will start and finish at Stevenage Hockey Club, Lauren’s other long-standing sporting home.

"We encourage members of the public to come down throughout the day to cheer on participants, enjoy some food and drink and be part of the event for a Stevenage local," Aleah said.

"We are appealing to anyone who knows Lauren, has lost someone to cancer or people who just have a good heart to help us and donate to the JustGiving page."

To support Chic's charity challenges in Lauren's memory, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-gibson-5?utm_term=84dAEzpX4.