Cash boost for Stevenage scheme which supports dying patients
PUBLISHED: 08:30 28 March 2020
Archant
More than £5,000 has been donated to Lister Hospital’s Butterfly Volunteer Service, which helps support dying patients.
The service sees trained volunteers provide companionship for end-of-life patients at the Stevenage hospital.
Herts-based Austin’s Funeral Directors raised £5,169 through events in 2019, after choosing the service as its charity of the year.
Angela Fenn, who coordinates the service, said: “Thank you to Austin’s for the wonderful donation. The funds will help ensure our volunteers can continue to offer one-to-one support to patients at the end of their life, providing comfort and companionship – particularly to those with few or no visitors.”
The Butterfly Volunteer Service also received a £200 donation from the Rotary Club of Stevenage to mark Rotary Day last month.
To make a donation, visit enhhcharity.org.uk/appeal/butterflyservice