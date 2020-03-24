Cash boost for Stevenage scheme which supports dying patients

Claire Austin (third from left) from Austin's Funeral Directors presents a cheque to Abdellah El Alami (centre), general manager for cancer services at the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, and Butterfly Volunteer Service co-ordinator Angela Fenn (third from right), pictured alongside Butterfly volunteers.

More than £5,000 has been donated to Lister Hospital’s Butterfly Volunteer Service, which helps support dying patients.

The service sees trained volunteers provide companionship for end-of-life patients at the Stevenage hospital.

Herts-based Austin’s Funeral Directors raised £5,169 through events in 2019, after choosing the service as its charity of the year.

Angela Fenn, who coordinates the service, said: “Thank you to Austin’s for the wonderful donation. The funds will help ensure our volunteers can continue to offer one-to-one support to patients at the end of their life, providing comfort and companionship – particularly to those with few or no visitors.”

The Butterfly Volunteer Service also received a £200 donation from the Rotary Club of Stevenage to mark Rotary Day last month.

To make a donation, visit enhhcharity.org.uk/appeal/butterflyservice