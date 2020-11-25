Four-year-old set to enjoy first Chemo-free Christmas

Published: 12:01 PM November 25, 2020 Updated: 7:27 PM December 14, 2020

Hitchin's Lily May Betts, 4, was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in November 2017. Picture: Kelli Hooks - Credit: Archant

A four-year-old girl from Hitchin is set to enjoy her first Chemotherapy-free Christmas this year.

The Betts, Stephen, Lily and Lianna, are looking forward to a more 'normal' Christmas this year. Picture: Kelli Hooks - Credit: Archant

Lily Betts was first diagnosed with a brain tumour (optic pathway glioma) in November 2017, and has spent previous festive periods in hospital.

Stephen, Lily’s dad, revealed the stress of last Christmas when his daughter was hospitalised.

He said: “Last year was spent with me rushing around all day on Christmas trying to get Lily out of hospital, where she’d been for the last two weeks having treatment and suffering from side effects – it wasn’t a traditional, relaxing Christmas.

“This year, we are welcoming a new member to the family – Lily has a little sister on the way – and we are very much looking forward to a Christmas together free of chemotherapy, treatment side effects and hospital rooms.

Lily Betts, 4, will celebrate her first Chemo-free Christmas in 2020. Picture: Kelli Hooks - Credit: Archant

“It will be wonderful to celebrate a Christmas that doesn’t revolve around cancer and the stress and worry that comes with it.

“Looking ahead, our hope for Lily’s future are that she can have a normal childhood; I hope that she is not significantly affected by any of the chemo or brain tumour side effects, like her reduced vision, and I hope we can continue to give her the best start in life possible.”

Children with Cancer UK, a childhood cancer research charity, is aiming to bring some Christmas cheer into the homes of families this December, with a range of virtual activities and gifts for children.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the charity has cancelled its Christmas parties for families, previously held in London and Manchester, and will instead hold two virtual Christmas parties.

The charity is also sending out Christmas gift boxes and video messages from Santa to children with cancer. More than 200 families have so far signed up for the charity’s Christmas activities and offerings.

Children with Cancer UK Events Manager Samantha Lloyd, said: “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, our Christmas parties for children with cancer unfortunately can’t go ahead this year, but we are determined to keep supporting and bringing joy to children and families when they need it most.

“Through these virtual Christmas activities and events, as well as gifts and messages from Santa for children, we hope to spread a little Christmas cheer after what has been an extremely challenging year for families affected by childhood cancer.

“Not only have these families faced the stress of COVID, many have had the added pressure of cancer treatment and long periods of isolation and shielding this year.”

The charity has also launched a ‘12 days of Christmas’ fundraising campaign which encourages the public to ‘give the gift of hope’ this Christmas. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Children with Cancer UK’s funding is under serious threat.

The ‘12 days of Christmas’ fundraising campaign includes ideas such as donating your Christmas party, growing a Santa beard or challenging yourself to a winter dip. Visit: www.childrenwithcancer.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising/how-you-can-help-this-christmas/ for more.

To sign up for Children with Cancer UK’s Christmas activities and offerings, visit: www.childrenwithcancer.org.uk/christmasforfamilies.

The charity’s Christmas Craft Party will take place on the 13 December and the Virtual Christmas Party with Captain Fantastic, a magic show and party games will be held on the 21 December.