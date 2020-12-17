'My eating disorder stole the joy of Christmas'

Published: 12:00 AM December 17, 2020

Charlotte Simpson, from Hitchin, was left feeling alone, isolated and desperate as she suffered with an eating disorder last Christmas. - Credit: Archant

A young woman from Hitchin has bravely shared the story of her five year battle against an eating disorder, a time in which she says she felt "desperate and alone".

Charlotte Simpson, 19, is now a happy, healthy student at Nottingham Trent.

But it wasn't always that way for this ambitious young woman.

Charlotte is enjoying life again after her experience with an eating disorder. - Credit: Archant

Although Charlotte has always loved food, for years, she admits at times she has feared it.

While most of us would look forward to a hearty Christmas meal, Charlotte says it was "very tricky" to enjoy the festive period while living with an eating disorder.

She said: "I found it so difficult to watch the happiness and festivities at Christmas while I lived with my illness for years.

"I’ve always loved this time of the year, I’ve always loved food, love being with my family and friends but it was tricky to enjoy it because of my eating disorder."

She struggled through five years of an eating disorder alone, with family and friends not able to provide the help she desperately required.

"It left me feeling alone, isolated and desperate seeing everyone enjoying this period. Celebrations around Christmas time are obviously very focused around food, as I said I’ve always loved food but I was scared of it for five years.

"I found Christmas hard to deal with in the past because I wanted to look forward to it, but all of the elements that I love about it became scary for me."

She even spent Christmas in hospital two years ago, after her body was breaking down because of her low bone density.

"Anorexia and other eating disorders are an extreme way of losing the magic of Christmas. It’s still a lovely time of the year, but it’s not quite the same when your trapped in anorexia’s hands.

"Anorexia tricks you into believing you’re being healthy, eating nothing instead of Christmas dinner."

But her lifeline came in the form of the national eating disorder charity Beat, which helped her on the path to recovery to where she proudly is today.

"Beat has guidance on its web page on how to support people with eating disorders at Christmas," Charlotte continued.

"I would encourage anyone who was in my position to look for help, especially during the pandemic with mental health issues rising.

"I know from experience from relapsing during my recovery period that it's so important to reach out for help instead of suffering in silence.

"Some techniques I’ve found helpful in the past at Christmas were; making close ones around you aware to avoid questions about weight and appetite and also once Christmas dinner is over shifting the focus onto fun activities like family games or going on a walk."

For more information about Beat and the support they can provide, visit:

https://www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk/

