New Citizens Advice Stevenage chief exec announced after branch office move

PUBLISHED: 17:38 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 17 September 2019

Charlotte Blizzard-Welch is the new interim chief executive of Stevenage Citizens Advice. Picture Stevenage CA

Citizens Advice Stevenage has announced the appointment of its new interim chief executive.

Stevenage Citizens Advice has moved to Daneshill House, with Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor (left) and Stevenage mayor Simon Speller (centre) formally opening it. Picture Stevenage CAStevenage Citizens Advice has moved to Daneshill House, with Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor (left) and Stevenage mayor Simon Speller (centre) formally opening it. Picture Stevenage CA

Charlotte Blizzard-Welch has been with the charity over two appointments for the past five years, holding a number of roles from volunteer receptionist to office manager.

Graduating from the University of Essex in 2013 with a first in business administration, she relocated to Stevenage and became a volunteer at the town's Citizens Advice branch - quickly working her way up to office manager, through a number of roles.

In 2018 she took a step into the private sector, returning in 2019 to the charity she holds a real passion for.

Speaking of the new role, Charlotte said: "I am delighted to have been appointed interim chief executive for our fantastic charity and am committed to continuing to grow and develop our advice service to the Stevenage community despite facing a challenging funding environment over the next few months.

Charlotte Blizzard-Welch, the new interim chief executive of Stevenage Citizens Advice. Picture Stevenage CACharlotte Blizzard-Welch, the new interim chief executive of Stevenage Citizens Advice. Picture Stevenage CA

"Citizens Advice has phenomenal team of volunteers, staff and trustees and commit themselves to making a real impact in the lives of our community, and they do so day in, and I am so proud to be part of that team."

The news of the appointment comes after the office move from Swingate House to Daneshill House.

The new office was custom made for the service by Stevenage Borough Council, and reopened on August 27, helping 31 clients face to face on the first day. The offices were formally opened the following day by Stevenage mayor Simon Speller and borough council leader Sharon Taylor.

Councillor Taylor said: "I am pleased to welcome our Citizens Advice Stevenage friends to Daneshill House. This move demonstrates yet another example of how this council likes to work in a co-operative way."

The independent Stevenage-based charity is part of a network of 316 Citizens Advice services nationally, an organisation which is celebrating its 80th anniversary year.

For opening times and information on services provided by Citizens Advice, visit stevenagecab.org.uk. For those living in North Herts there is a separate branch - see northhertscab.org.uk.

