Charlie, five, is Stevenage Haven's star after fun runs raise almost £500
- Credit: Greg Bradbury
A five-year-old boy has been running a kilometre a day in aid of a Stevenage charity.
Charlie, ran a total of 5km over five days to help raise funds for Stevenage Haven.
Inspired by the Christmas spirit, young Charlie said he wanted to do this to "help people who didn't have much".
Parents Greg and Katie helped the young boy organise something he could do himself, and he decided to do a fun run.
On his first outing, Charlie chose an army theme, which was then followed by his super hero cape, Toy Story's Woody, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and reindeer outfits for the remaining four days.
In total, Charlie has raised almost £500 for the Haven.
Greg said: "I'm really proud that even when he was worn out he ran.
"He definitely persevered and has shown a keen interest in the community and helping others. He was so kind and considerate of others."
