Charlie, 13, braves the shave for hospice after growing locks for two years

Published: 12:25 PM August 3, 2021

Charlie, 13, has braved the shave in aid of Garden House Hospice Care in Letchworth - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

A 13-year-old boy from Letchworth has braved the shave growing his hair for two years to raise money for Garden House Hospice Care.

Charlie Markarian, a Year 8 pupil at Fearnhill School, decided to chop his long locks after the hospice looked after a close family friend in the final few weeks of her life earlier this year.

Charlie’s mum Suzanne Markarian said: “Charlie has had a tough 12 months losing his nan to cancer, then his aunt suddenly followed by his great uncle, all within the space of two weeks.

"We then lost a very close family friend in February to cancer. She was cared for at Garden House Hospice Care for the final three weeks of her life and the care she received was totally amazing. We are all so thankful to the hospice.

“Charlie didn’t know his grandad, who also experienced hospice care nearby, but my mum did lots of charity work and held open garden days, as well as volunteering twice weekly at her local hospice shop until she moved to Letchworth in 2010 to be closer to us.

"My sister and I nursed her at home before she passed away in May 2020, but the Hospice at Home team were always there to comfort us as a family and give support when we needed it.

“Charlie said it was a ‘no brainer’ to raise money for the hospice. We’re also looking forward to taking part in their Sunset Starlight Walk this weekend, walking 7.5 miles with our family and friends to help raise further funds.”

Charlie has raised almost £900 for Garden House Hospice Care, and is not done yet as he plans to take on the Sunset Starlight Walk this weekend - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Fundraising coordinator for individuals and community at the hospice Claire Lunnon added: “Congratulations to Charlie on getting his head shaved after two years, which is a very brave thing to do.

"We’re pleased that the hospice was able to provide expert care for his family’s friend in her final weeks and for Charlie to then select us as the benefitting charity for his head shave is extremely humbling.

“His initial target was to raise £100 but thanks to the generosity of his family and friends, we’re delighted to see he’s raised nearly £900.

"That could pay for our Family Support Team to provide emotional support for approximately 15 patients and their family members.

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk will take place this weekend - Credit: Martin Wootton

“We’re also very pleased to see that Suzanne, Charlie and their family and friends are taking part in this Saturday evening’s Sunset Starlight Walk. This 7.5 mile walk around Hitchin and Letchworth has returned for 2021 and really caught the imagination of the community, with many choosing to walk in memory of a loved one or friend they may have sadly lost in recent times.”

To sponsor Charlie for his shave, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/suzanne-hill70.